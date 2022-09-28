Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Raq, Kanan feud

There are many things that have become big parts of the narrative entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, but the relationship between Raq and Kanan has to be near the top of the list. Why? There are a handful of reasons for it.

From the moment that Malcolm Howard survived the shooting last season, we knew that there was 100% going to be a big problem here. She has been as stubborn as humanly possible when it comes to telling her son the truth and still, she is in no hurry to do it — even if it’d improve their relationship greatly if she did. At this point, though, she may feel like it’s too far gone — there have been so many secrets and she’s doubled down on most of them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN videos every week!

So when could these two be at a breaking point? Based on what we’ve heard about the eighth episode of this season (airing one week from Sunday), that could be the time. Go ahead and check out the full Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8 synopsis for more:

The rift between Raq and Kanan grows and Kanan seeks comfort elsewhere. Marvin lays low, waiting for the consequences of his actions to blow over. Raq sees dark clouds on the horizon.

What could those dark clouds be? Think death, the destruction of her empire, or even some sort of arrest. The thing that we’re holding onto through this show is Kanan talking all about having to kill people you love. It makes us think that he did that at some point in his life, long before the events of the original show. Time will tell with this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now!

What do you most want to see from Raq and Kanan on Power Book III: Raising Kanan moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







