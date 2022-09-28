The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 promo: Could Luke die?

Next week on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5, you’re going to see a story titled “Fairytale,” and it’s one that makes us nervous.

Just based on the promo below alone, there is a serious chill going down our spine. Is it possible that the writers are going to kill off Luke? We may not want that by any means, but we are 100% aware that it’s something that could happen.

First and foremost, let’s point out what is directly mentioned in this promo: Luke indicating that he is going to cross the border (presumably into Gilead), and June making it clear that she will go with him. The words of Serena from episode 4 are obviously in his head, where she indicated that he did nothing to help his wife or Hannah. He was in an impossible position but now, he feels empowered. He’s starting to think as though this is a chance for him to strike and he’s going to stop at nothing to get the result he wants.

However, here’s the risk: Gilead probably wants both of them dead at this point. June’s one of the most-wanted criminals in the entire country, but it feels clear we’re not losing Elisabeth Moss at some point before the final season even starts. There’s such a good vs. evil battle between June and Serena, and we already saw Serena lose Fred. It’s easy to see the plurality that would come now from June losing Luke, especially right after the two connected on a deeper level than ever before.

So yea, we’re insanely afraid something bad is going to happen to Luke. The fact that this episode is titled “Fairytale” feels like a total mislead, to make us think there could be happiness within.

