Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Will it come in 2023?

We don’t think it’s ever too early to get into a conversation about Cobra Kai season 6 and a potential premiere date. After all, shouldn’t Netflix want people to be enthusiastic about what is coming up next? We tend to think so!

With that in mind, we suppose that technically, we should mention that there is no season 6 order officially as of yet, but it feels like a foregone conclusion. Is it true that Netflix does at times cancel shows far too early? Sure, just as it’s also true that Sony is doing some weird things right now, including charting forward with some Karate Kid movie that seemingly has no connection to the world of Cobra Kai at present. Nonetheless, this show is so popular that it’s hard to envision it going anywhere in the near future.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, there is still a problem that we should shed a little light on at present: We could be waiting a good while for what’s next. The producers have already come out and said that they’re working on something else right now, and we know that multiple Cobra Kai cast members have other projects, as well. Filming for a season 6 would almost certainly not begin this year, and who knows for sure when it would begin in 2023?

We don’t want to rule out entirely a potential 2023 premiere date for season 6, but it would almost certainly be late in the year as opposed to early on. The good news is that Cobra Kai episodes are fairly short compared to most other Netflix shows, and there are also only ten of them. That makes this a reasonably-quick turnaround. However, the episodes do still have to be ready all at once, and that is a challenge that this series runs into — and one that could keep us waiting a while longer.

Related – Be sure to get some further information right now when it comes to Cobra Kai and the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date at Netflix?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that 100% you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







