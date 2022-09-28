Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? NBC wouldn’t take the shows off the air now … right? They just premiered next week!

Well, here is the good news, at the time of this writing: All three of the series will be coming on in just a matter of hours! We should point out, though, that viewers in the East Coast / Florida in particular could see interruptions due to Hurricane Ian coverage. We hope that everyone stays safe; remember, the episodes will be available online after the fact.

This is the second week of the season and with that, we tend to think that all of One Chicago is going to settle in to giving you what you love and expect from this franchise: Intense, character-specific stories that also remind you of the rigors of the job. Life is not always easy for these doctors, firefighters, or cops. Take a look below to get a little more insight all across the board.

Chicago Med, “(Caught Between) The Wrecking Ball and the Butterfly” – 09/28/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Supply chain disruptions dramatically impact Med causing Crockett and Kai, a new surgical resident, to clash with other doctors. Maggie reveals something to Ben. Ethan and Archer help a patient with ALS. TV-14

(For those wondering, Chicago Med season 8 titles will all be eight words long — the length of the title corresponds with the season. We gotta think that come season ten, if that happens, this is going to get tough.)

Chicago Fire, “Every Scar Tells a Story” – 09/28/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Javi spends a couple of shifts at Firehouse 51. Kidd and Carver work together to help Carver’s former boss. As Hawkins and Violet’s relationship blossoms, Gallo turns his attention elsewhere. TV-14

Chicago PD, “The Real You” – 09/28/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a convicted murderer hijacks a prison van, the team scrambles to find him and the abducted prison guard before it’s too late. Burgess questions Ruzek’s motives in a case, creating tension between the two. TV-14

