Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? New season 6 teases

Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing more from the firefighter drama in just a handful of hours?

Of course, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future of the show, as we know that the writers have a lot of ambitious ideas for what lies ahead. Unfortunately, we’re not going to get a chance to see any of them tonight, even though we are officially within the fall season at this point. The plan is for new episodes to return on October 6, and rest assured things are going to be crazy from the start. How else would you describe a situation that includes a tornado?

If you want to read up and get some further insight, just go ahead and check out the premiere synopsis below — plus, as a bonus, the one after that!

Season 6 episode 1, “Twist and Shout” – The Station 19 crew jumps into action as a violent tornado rips through Seattle. Amidst the chaos, the team makes a shocking discovery buried under a tree, and Travis’ first responder instincts kick into high gear at a political event on the season premiere of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 6 episode 2, “Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey” – Travis discusses his position in the mayoral race as he is determined to kick Dixon out, and Maya admits to blackmail. Meanwhile, the team is called to a fire at a run-down apartment complex that reveals an unsettling cause on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Hopefully, all of this at least better sets the tone for this season, which is going to have higher stakes than most we’ve seen. After all, you’ve got a Mayoral race in here!

