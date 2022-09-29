Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? In a lot of ways, it makes sense to expect it. We are now in the thick of the fall season! There are so many different shows on the air and with that in mind, it makes perfect sense to expect the Ellen Pompeo one back, as well.

Unfortunately, this is where we do now have to come in with the bad news: The show is still not back. This is luckily the final season of the long hiatus, though, as come October 6, you will see the show come back with a very important episode. Pompeo will only be in eight of them this season and with that in mind, every single one of these matters. The premiere is also going to introduce a number of new surgical residents, so that is another thing to have in the back of your mind.

To get some more news about not only the premiere, but the episode after, go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Season 19 episode 1, “Everything Has Changed” – After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado on the season 19 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 19 episode 2, “Wasn’t Expecting That” – The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Despite some of the changes ahead on the show, we don’t think that all that much is going to be different in terms of its tone, or the sort of stories that will be featured. We’re just still unsure how it will work without Meredith for the bulk of the season.

