Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz, October 2?

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? After a brief hiatus, is the entire cast and crew now back on the air?

We know that the break was a little bit random (and frustrating). Yet, we have great news now: The show is back! “No Love Lost” is the title for season 2 episode 7, and there is a lot of drama coming from start to finish here. Take Raq trying to formulate her next move while Lou Lou deals with the aftermath of killing Crown. Is he really going to be able to keep that under wraps?

Do you want to watch our most-recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan review? If so, go ahead and watch below! After you’re done watching, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates moving forward.

If you haven’t seen the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 synopsis yet, we suggest that you go ahead and check that out below:

A botched agreement with Marvin and an associate threatens everything. Burke gains traction in her investigation and Raq searches for a new house.

Remember that there are only four more episodes this season and we tend to believe that over the course of these, a lot of different things are going to unravel. Kanan is becoming more comfortable with the criminal world and eventually, we know where that leads. We also recognize that at some point, we’re going to end up seeing Jukebox steer closer to law enforcement. Remember, after all, that she ends up in a fairly surprising place in Power proper. (What’s curious there is that Burke feels like the person who could bring her down that path and yet, we could see Burke being killed off for all the digging that she’s doing at the moment.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you think is going to happen on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead throughout the rest of the season. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







