FBI season 5 spoilers: Star talks Missy Peregrym, Maggie return

We know that FBI season 5 is eventually going to bring Missy Peregrym back into the folks as Maggie Bell. As a matter of fact, it could come later this fall! It won’t be next week, but be assured that she has a big role to play still in this season.

Given that Maggie has been sidelined for quite some time due to the sarin gas attack, you can’t be altogether surprised that she is going to be putting the medal to the metal almost right away. Of course, that doesn’t mean that she will be as ready as she thinks. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what actor John Boyd had to say about her story:

Of course, we know Maggie, so she’s rearing to go immediately. There’s a little trepidation around her about whether or not she’s ready, but Maggie always is ready to hit the deck and get down to business. But there’s stuff between OA [Zeeko Zaki] and Maggie that they need to work out about her return and whatever she has to deal with. She went through a lot, so it’s something that they’re gonna have to figure out together, and it’s an interesting episode.

As things progress this season, Maggie will inevitably get more accustomed to being out in the field again. However, it’s important to remember here that trauma can come back at almost any point and sometimes, it can be a hard thing to predict. She has to be prepared for that, but we don’t think it will happen right away.

Remember as well that Nina Chase could still be around even after Maggie returns — but odds are, it won’t be in the same exact form we’ve seen her for the past few episodes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

