The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5: June and Luke’s mission

Next week you are going to have a chance to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 on Hulu, and you are going to see something a little bit different.

Through much of the series, we saw June and Luke at a distance from each other — both physically and emotionally. Yet, moving into this upcoming episode you’re going to see things change. In particular, the two are going to be crossing over and taking part in what is going to be an incredibly dangerous mission. They’ve taken on some huge risks in the past and yet somehow, this could be a bigger risk than most. There is a lot they will be taking on here and in the end, there’s no confirmation that anything will go according to plan.

Of course, we should make it clear that Serena is going to make her stance clear on every single thing that June does. There is a larger war here involving Gilead, but also a more personal one. That’s a battle that can’t be resolved anytime soon. Serena seems to have found herself a new safe haven, but the question is just how long she’ll be “safe” there. This feels like a game of cat-and-mouse that is more direct than it’s ever felt before.

There is one other important thing to note within this episode: We’re closing in now on the halfway point of the story. By the end of episode 5, we’ll officially be there! We know that there is a season 6 on the other side of this one, but we have to prepare now for the endgame. Odds are, Bruce Miller and the writers are going to be doing the same thing.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5?

