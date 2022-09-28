Hightown season 3 premiere date: Starz’s big mystery

Are we going to get some more news when it comes to a Hightown season 3 premiere date in the near future? We know that we’d love to get some more info in the near future — heck, we’d settle for just a few teases.

As of right now, though, the future of the Monica Raymund series is bizarre / mysterious on so many different levels. So where do we even start? We suppose that the best thing to do at the moment is just note that filming has been done for around two months at this point. That’s a lot of time to work behind the scenes to get these episodes edited and ready. We know that TV shows aren’t produced overnight, but with the lack of news that is out there about season 3 right now, you’d think that Hightown was still being filmed!

Here’s where things get even weirder: We already have premiere dates for Step Up (next month) and season 2 of BMF (January). Most signs point to Power Book II: Ghost coming later this year. Yet, in the midst of all of this, almost nothing has been said about Hightown. This leads us to think that we’re not getting it until the new year, and the specific time period within that remains a mystery. It could come down to when Starz has an open timeslot, or just when we get to a spot that makes the most sense. It could be in the spring, where it is paired alongside either Outlander or Power Book IV: Force.

No matter where it ends up, the main thing we can remind you of right now is that show is 100% coming back. At least you don’t have to worry about that! We just hope Jackie finds a light at the end of the tunnel before season 3 comes to a close…

