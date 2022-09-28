The Conners season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Dating and driving

Next week on ABC you’re going to see The Conners season 5 episode 3 air and on the surface, this could be a story about key milestones.

As for what those milestones are, let’s just say that it could depend heavily on the person. For Mark, a lot of this may revolve around getting a driver’s license. He’s got a strong motivation to go out there and do it, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be altogether successful with the test. We can’t even guarantee at this point that he’ll get there in this episode!

Meanwhile, this story will also be notable for Harris as she gets more into the dating world. Go ahead and check out the full The Conners season 5 episode 3 synopsis for some additional insight:

“Driving, Dating and Deceit” – Mark is anxious to get his driver’s license when a job opportunity presents itself across town. Darlene attempts to teach him to drive, but her frantic energy sends him running to Ben for help. Meanwhile, Harris meets a new guy online, whom Becky recognizes from her past, on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

One of the things that we’ve found ourselves most appreciate of with this show is how there’s been such a constant balance from start to finish between the legacy characters and some of the younger people. Characters like Harris don’t necessarily feel secondary, as there is a light shined on them here and there amidst everything else going on.

Of course, the main event for us here is still getting a chance to see Darlene in the role of driving instructor, largely because the very idea of this alone inspires SO much comedy. Who wouldn’t want to think about that?

