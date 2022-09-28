A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: How long’s the wait?

Are you ready to dive into A Million Little Things season 5? We know that we are, but we could be waiting a long time to see it.

So how long could that wait be? Of course, we’d love to have a better sense of that sooner rather than later, and for a multitude of different reasons. This show has so many important stories to tell, and that is especially the case after the super-emotional conclusion that we had for season 4. We want to know that Gary is going to be okay, though we also recognize that the writers probably won’t guarantee that for us even when the show DOES come back.

Here’s what we can tell you about season 5 right now. For starters, it is not currently set to air during during the fall, and it only recently kicked off production. It is currently set as a midseason show and honestly, episodes wouldn’t be ready for a good while anyway. Our hope is just that we can get a premiere date in January and we can hit the ground running from there.

While ABC has not officially confirmed anything as of yet, all signs suggest that season 5 is going to be the final one. The writers are likely building towards something definitive at the very end, where some of these stories get resolved and we have a greater sense of hope for the future. We’ll have to wait and see if this turns out to be 100% truly the case but for the time being, we’re going to do our best to stay optimistic. Why wouldn’t be?

When could we see the first teaser?

Right now, we’re hoping for something close to the end of the year. We don’t see any reason to keep away some footage for what’s next beyond that.

