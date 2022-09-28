Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: A sign of a long wait

As many of you are probably aware at this point, Bridgerton season 3 is a long ways out from premiering over on Netflix. We would love to have it soon, but production is still ongoing! Even when it is done, there’s more work that needs to be done, including the producers making sure the episodes are edited and ready to go all at once — provided that the streaming service sticks with the typical launch schedule.

Now, there is another element to consider here: A good reason why Netflix may not rush anything along even when the show is ready. They have another series set in the same universe! Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was the more-hyped of the two Bridgerton series at Tudum this weekend, but all signs point to it not premiering until the new year. If that is the case, more than likely season 3 won’t air until several months after the fact. We had hoped that a late spring premiere for season 3 but with this in mind / Netflix’s desire to space out seasons, there’s a chance that season 3 (which focuses heavily on Penelope) may not air until we get around to the summer or even the fall.

One other interesting wrinkle to think about here is the long-term future of Bridgerton beyond even this upcoming season. Netflix has already greenlit the show for a season 4, so there is a theoretical possibility here that the streamer starts production on that season before season 3 even premieres. That could shorten the wait time between seasons, which is something a lot of people out there would probably appreciate.

At this point, we don’t anticipate a lot of big Bridgerton news over the next couple of months. We’ll just be happy if further news on season 3 comes out before the end of the year.

