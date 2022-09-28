SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 spoilers: What is Ray’s focus now?

You are going to see SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 arrive on Paramount+ this weekend and within that, Bravo is heading back to the field! Jason Hayes will lead the crew back to Northern Syria presumably, where they are going to face a dangerous and taxing mission in an area where they won’t have an abundance of support.

As per usual with this show, every single person within Bravo has a role to play and a task to take on. This includes Neil Brown Jr. as Ray, who is going back out with an added burden after what happened to Clay. Retirement could be on his mind in the future, but for now, he has to work in order to make sure that everyone is safe — especially in the aftermath of Jason’s TBI.

Speaking to TV Insider about what lies ahead for his character, here is what Brown had to say:

I think he has an overall positive outlook, but he’s back into his role of trying to make sure everybody’s squared away — especially Bravo 1 [Jason] after he’s feeling the weight of what happened to Clay. Also, Ray’s dealing with his own sense of responsibility in what happened to Clay, so if he’s feeling it, the rest of the team’s feeling it. I just think he’s trying to compartmentalize in the best way possible and get the guys moving forward without suppressing what’s going on but dealing with what’s going on. I look forward to seeing how he handles it and pulls the team together and [helps them] realize they’re more than what happened to them.

It is too early to say where Ray will be at the end of the season, but what he’s going through at this point is pretty standard for a guy at this point in his career. He has so many responsibilities and with that comes a fear that he’s being stretched too thin. Hopefully, he’ll find a way to balance it all out before his world starts to spiral completely.

