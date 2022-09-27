Survivor 43 episode 2 sneak peek: Can Owen, Baka recover?

Tomorrow night’s Survivor 43 episode 2 is going to air on CBS and hopefully with that, also see a more competitive Baka Tribe. Of their own admission, the players spent a little too much time the first few days of the game getting to know each other, and not enough trying to play the game. Ironically, we appreciated the change of pace — modern Survivor has been a lot about people going too crazy early and shooting themselves in the foot.

In the sneak peek below from this upcoming episode, you are going to see the folks at Baka doing their best to try and figure out one thing: How to move forward. Is there a way to get their tribe back on stable ground again?

For Owen, the first order of business here is going to be trying to assess what went wrong and working to clear that up. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, since this is someone who is a big fan of the game and is constantly thinking about it. He was safe, but he got a vote cast against him! That’s a clear sign that his name was debated about and he has to recover from that. Our suggestion is that he works to be a little more natural (he actually is trying a little too hard), but of course, this is always one of those things that is easier said than done.

Here’s the big problem for Baka and, consequently, every other tribe out there in the game. As much as they may all want to dive head-first into strategy following the first Tribal Council, a torrential storm may render it impossible. They’re all going to get a lot of forced bonding time as they huddle together in the shelter until things clear. This is going to be miserable for everyone involved.

Related – Check out some more news on Survivor 43 right now

What do you think we’re going to see unfold on Survivor 43 episode 2 when it airs next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







