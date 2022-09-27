Monarch season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Not Our First Rodeo’

Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Monarch season 1 episode 4 next week? Well, prepare for a few things to shift behind the scenes in the music business — and also a rodeo. Who doesn’t want something like that on a show like this? It just makes sense.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Monarch season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new “Not Our First Rodeo” episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

The biggest thing that Monarch may need to do right now is sort out some of its ratings. While the show has some big names and there are always going to be fans of country music, for whatever reason the Fox show hasn’t appealed to all of them just yet. After getting off to a great start following an NFL game earlier this month, the numbers have since dipped. As a matter of fact, the most recent episode on September 20 generated just a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.7 million viewers. While the show performed better than Our Kind of People did last year in total viewers, it didn’t fare anywhere near as well in the demo. This signals to us that Monarch is skewing older, which can complicate its future based on what advertisers tend to covet.

Hopefully, there will be a recovery here in the numbers soon — or, that more people are going to get hooked based on what we see on-screen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Monarch right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Monarch season 1 episode 4 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







