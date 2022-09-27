Severance season 2 premiere date: A look at the filming window

As we think here about a potential Severance season 2 premiere date over at Apple TV+, there are of course many factors to consider! Take, for starters, just how long production is going to last for the upcoming batch of episodes.

The first thing to remember before we even talk too much about filming is that dates are often flexible, and can change for a multitude of reasons. Another Apple show in Ted Lasso is a great example of that. Originally, production for the Jason Sudeikis series was meant to be done in time for the show to premiere this fall and yet now, we could be bracing towards a winter or spring premiere. It’s not something we love to think about, but it could be the reality here.

Let’s get back to the Adam Scott series and what we know at present. Filming is set to begin next month, and we haven’t heard any stories suggesting that this will not end up being the case. From here, evidence points to it lasting until we get around to the middle of the spring — think May. If that’s when things really wrap, a premiere date that same month could be tricky. The majority of prestige shows don’t tend to premiere until the entire season is in the can; it tends to work a little bit differently for network TV. This means that Severance could have a problem being done in time for the 2023 Emmy eligibility window (which closes at the start of June), but how much does Apple really care about that?

More than rushing the show along or being eligible for any particular awards, the most important thing here has to be quality. So long as Apple and Severance do continue to prioritize that, we do think we’ll be happy in the end. Let’s just also be patient along the way.

