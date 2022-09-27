American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: New rumors

Do we have an official sense as of yet as to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date? There have been rumors on this for well over a month, but we could be inching closer now to something official.

Let’s start here by nothing that for now, nothing remains official, and FX has yet to comment on any of the speculation out there. However, some leaked posters have begun to surface hinting that Wednesday, October 19 could be the start date. Not only that, but they also suggest a title of American Horror Story: New York City.

For many weeks now, we’ve noted that the new season was being filmed in the Big Apple and would have a period setting, and that does look to be coming to fruition. Signs point to some former stars like Billie Lourd and Zachary Quinto being in the cast this time around, but more could be announced over the weeks ahead.

If October 19 does, in fact, serve as the start date, we have a lot of questions for the network. Take, for example, why they have waited so long to give us a start date in the first place. This is basically just three weeks away at this point, and that is not a lot of time to promote a show. We’re sure that the campaign will be extensive within that span of time, but still, we want to think that American Horror Story has the potential to bring back old fans in season 11. It remains to be seen if that will truly end up being the case.

