La Brea season 2 episode 2 spoilers: The changes in 1988

As we prepare for La Brea season 2 episode 2 on NBC next week, it’s clear there is a lot to think about here from top to bottom.

Take, for example, what could be coming on the other side of that sinkhole reveal. Have Gavin, Izzy, and Ella discovered something that could change their whole world? They did at least find the remnants of the Hollywood sign. What this means could prove interesting for the three of them as Gavin desperately seeks some answers. Meanwhile, Josh and Riley’s adventure in 1988 is going to continue, though the two realize that not everything is as it was in that time period. We tend to think that the newspaper headline proves that further.

To get a few more details now all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full La Brea season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

10/04/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : While Gavin enlists the help of his grandfather to guide him to his missing wife, Eve and Levi navigate a horrifying new reality. In 1988, Josh and Riley discover they’re being followed by a suspicious man who reveals information about the mystery behind the sinkholes. TV-PG

In general, we tend to think that the struggles coming up this season are going to be pretty similar to a lot of other high-concept dramas that have debuted over the years. You want to give the audience some answers so they are not perpetually confused. However, at the same time you have to raise new questions to keep everyone engaged. This is not always an easy line to tow and they will have to figure this out over the course of time.

If nothing else, though, it feels fair to say that this show has hit the ground running here, and there are likely going to be more interesting twists along the way.

