Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Amazon teases big news

After months upon months of waiting, are we actually about to get a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date announcement? While we can’t pin a date on it as of yet, there is reason for some optimism.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), the Amazon Prime series noted via Twitter that “more intel” will be coming soon on the next chapter of the John Krasinski series. This is the second post the account has shared this month, alongside a video featuring Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly hyping up Thursday Night Football. Prior to this, we had radio silence for almost the entirety of 2022, and you better believe that was frustrating. Filming has been done for season 3 for a rather long time now!

So what is our primary takeaway here? That is rather simple: There are going to be some more new episodes coming in the relatively near future, and Amazon is probably going to announce either a premiere date or a premiere month over the next couple of weeks. We tend to think sooner rather than later, since this sort of Twitter post suggests that details are forthcoming. All indications for a while have suggested that new episodes will premiere this year; the last time the show streamed, it was November 2019. Why not go back to the November well all over again? This at least seems like the sort of thing that makes the most sense.

The crazy thing is just how much the streaming world has changed since Jack Ryan was last on. That’s what makes the promotion and schedule for season 3 all the more unclear. Will episodes air all at once or weekly? How will this season dovetail into season 4, which is also in the works? There’s a lot to think about/wonder here and hopefully, more answers are on the way soon.

When you think we’re actually going to get a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date?

Do you think there’s a chance we will learn the news this week? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Stay alert. More intel coming soon. — Jack Ryan (@JackRyanPV) September 27, 2022

