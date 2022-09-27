Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? If you’re watching tonight’s season 5 episode 2, of course you may wonder about Maggie Bell’s status. Remember that this is a recurring theme for this show, and it’s sure to be one until we see the character again.

Now, let us hand down the good news and a reminder that you will, in fact, see Maggie again. This is not meant to be some sort of permanent exit; the actress is still on maternity leave, and all signs point to her coming back later this fall. She’s not going to appear in tonight’s episode, and nor will she appear next week. (The first episode of October was originally meant to air in the spring.) Shantel VanSanten will continue to fill in as Nina Chase, and it’s possible that this character will be featured in some other way when Maggie does return.

Story-wise, one of the most curious things about Maggie’s return is simply going to be seeing how she adjusts mentally to being back on the job. The sarin gas attack last season nearly led to her death, and there could also be a lot of emotional consequences to it, as well. We know that within this job, you have to be prepared for anything; the aftereffects of this situation could linger. Even with the support of OA and others, there’s a lot that she is going to have to brace for here as she deals with her long-term recovery.

For now, just breathe easy when it comes to Peregrym being a long-term part of this world. We’re excited for her to be back, but there should be some more powerful stories to tell within FBI along the way. Nothing will be slowing down.

