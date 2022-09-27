The Resident season 6 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘One Bullet’

Next week on Fox you’re going to see The Resident season 6 episode 3 — a story titled “One Bullet.” What lies ahead here?

Of course, there are a number of different story wrinkles that are going to make this one special. For starters, this is a patient of the week plot like no other as Conrad Hawkins and the other doctors take on a patient who is suffering from a horrific gunshot wound. It could be a proper celebration of everything doctors can do to save lives. This show does often do a great job of painting these characters in such a way.

To get a few more details now of what you could see, go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 6 episode 3 synopsis:

When a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Meanwhile, Ian is faced with a mandatory drug test and Padma prepares for her C-section in the all-new “One Bullet” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-606) (TV-14 D, L, S, V).

The other stories within this episode have been a long time coming. When it comes to Dr. Ian Sullivan, we’re looking at someone who has battled drug issues for the better part of the first two episodes — and it remains a huge problem for Chastain if he continues to treat patients without getting better. As for Padma being prepared for her C-section, this is a huge moment for SO many characters, especially her and AJ. This will be a foundation for a lot of important stuff moving forward. We are, after all, still in the early part of this season.

