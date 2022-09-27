The Resident season 6 episode 2 sneak peek: Is Billie in danger?

Tonight on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see The Resident season 6 episode 2 on the air, and there will be trouble almost right away.

Want to get some more evidence of that? Just take a look at the sneak peek below via TV Insider. Billie is called in to help in the ER, only for her to be attacked moments later by a patient with a scalpel. This is clearly an unwell person who is acting out of fear and desperation; the moment that Jessica Lucas’ character is in danger, though, Conrad swings into action. Remember that he is no ordinary doctor and he is able to subdue the situation until security arrives.

We’re sure that there are people out there who will look at this as another sign that there is something underlying between Billie and Conrad, but we think this is something that Matt Czuchry’s character would do for almost anyone at Chastain. There is plenty of other evidence that the two could have a future down the road. While we know that Conrad decided to be with Cade leading into this season, he’s not aware of the full extent of Billie’s feelings. Also, him choosing Cade right now doesn’t mean that the two are going to be together in the long-term. This is just the writers playing around with this situation as they plan to tell a story through all of the season. Remember that this show will certainly evolve, whether it be with patients, romance, or other factors impacting the characters’ lives.

Hopefully, this sneak peek is just laying a foundation for all sorts of interesting stuff you see in the story overall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 6 episode 2?

Do you think that Billie and Conrad will have more of a future by the end of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







