FBI season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Where ‘Prodigal Son’ lands

Next week on FBI season 5 episode 3, we’re going to see a story titled “Prodigal Son” — and yes, this one is notable for many reasons.

First things first, a lot of people may not consider this a part of season 5 at all — there is confusion based on how this episode was originally meant to be the season 4 finale. However, it is airing during the show’s season 5 run, and it also appears to be canon based on where it falls in the story right now. The show, if they were ever going to air this, obviously had to do so before Missy Peregrym came back from maternity leave. Otherwise, there was no way for this story to make sense.

If you haven’t heard, there’s a reason why “Prodigal Son” was pulled this spring — there is a very sensitive story at the center of it, and we suggest that you know that going into it. The story may feel a little too raw for a lot of people out there.

Below, you can check out the full FBI season 5 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Prodigal Son” – As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the culprits is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For Jeremy Sisto, this is going to be one of the most important episodes he’s had as an actor on this show. There are a lot of emotional consequences to this story for Jubal that he’ll be wrestling with for a good while — so yes, 100% prepare for that.

