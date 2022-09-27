Chicago Fire season 11: Is a Med, PD crossover in the cards?

We know that we’re going to be seeing another new episode of Chicago Fire season 11 on NBC this Wednesday, and we’re sure there will be great stuff in there.

For the sake of this article, though, why not look beyond that? What we really want to focus on right now is the idea of a Chicago Med / Fire / Chicago PD crossover. This is something that there’s always going to be a demand for, especially since we just had a big Law & Order crossover and it’s been years since we saw a full-fledged one within the One Chicago franchise.

So is something coming up in the near future here? Well, it’s a case of good news and bad news here. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Andrea Newman made it clear that nothing is confirmed as of yet … but it is still possible. She did note that there are some smaller crossovers that will happen, much as you’ve seen so far:

There’ll be some fun stuff not only with our show, but in the #OneChicago universe with Violet’s family this year.

Of course, one of the big reasons why we haven’t seen a crossover in a long time is the global health crisis. It obviously causes so many challenges behind the scenes for the entire cast and crew, and even as things get better with the virus, many of those challenges are still there. Also, there’s the pretty-difficult task here of trying to ensure that you have all of the schedules properly set for something like this. These are really difficult events to pull off because actors need to be available and there has to be a good story.

We’re at least happy for the time being to see these shows interacting a little bit more through one episode. It feels more seamless a transition again between one series and the other, even if the crossovers are small and consist mostly of seeing an actor pop up on multiple shows in a night.

Do you want to see a Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD crossover this year?

