Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere photo: Jo, Link’s future

The Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere is going to be coming on ABC in a little over a week and suffice it to say, we’re excited! There are so many stories to dive into here but for the sake of this article, let’s dive a little bit into Jo and Link.

What is going to happen with these two moving forward? It’s a legitimately hard question to answer because through much of season 18, they were among the show’s most polarizing potential couple. There were a lot of people who wanted to see them be just friends, but then there were feelings that started to enter the picture. The two have maintained a great relationships for a long time and in general, you can argue that the two know each other better than they know themselves.

Can this be a foundation for something more? Absolutely, but there is no guarantee that it will. At the end of last season we at least saw the two getting their friendship back on track and in the photo above, it’s at least clear that they are in a good place. They may just be friends and nothing more, but that could be healthy for them. Given that the premiere is taking place a handful of months after the end of season 18, who knows precisely what happened within that span of time?

Beyond just their relationship, Link and Jo are also going to have a lot on their place when it comes to their careers. Given how many surgical residents are going to be joining the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, there will be a series need for leadership. We remember when Jo was a total newbie on this show, but a lot has happened since that time! We’re going to see a real evolution from her as she helps some other doctors, while she and Link also take on a number of patients of their own.

What do you think is going to be seeing on Grey’s Anatomy season 19 for Jo and Link?

