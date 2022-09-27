Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date, trailer hopes!

We wish that we could say that a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date was going to be announced over the next few days. Unfortunately, that may not be the case! This is one of those instances where we really are at the mercy of whatever Starz wants to do, and there are a lot of options still at their disoposal.

Take, for starters, whether or not they could release a premiere date and a teaser trailer at the same time, and it’s definitely something to still think about!

If they were to do this, odds are we’d see it over the next few weeks — provided, of course, we’re getting a November or December premiere as we expect. Starz often does release teasers alongside premiere dates for their shows and given that Ghost wrapped filming months ago, there’s no reason to think they will avoid doing that here.

In general, we do tend to think that a teaser for the next season will focus primarily on allowing us to learn more about Tariq’s future and some of the major problems he’ll be confronted with after the death of Mecca. He’s not going to be free of attention from the police; as a matter of fact, thinks could become even more intense courtesy of a number of familiar faces.

Mecca is not the only major death that could play a role here, though. Go ahead and be prepared for a lot of story coming up revolving around Monet dealing with the death of Zeke — and that’s without even mentioning whether or not she learns about his killer.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at Starz?

