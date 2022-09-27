The Rookie season 5 spoilers: Will Bradford’s sister return?

For those of you who are hoping to get more backstory on Officer Tim Bradford on The Rookie season 5, here is a dose of good news! Based on what we are hearing at the moment, it does seem as though we’ll be seeing more of his family life — and we hope these interactions are going to help shape some other things going on with him.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Alexi Hawley made it clear that the goal is absolutely to at least see his sister again, and we’ll see where things go from there:

“We love Peyton [List], who plays his sister, so she’ll come back, and we’ll dive into that a bit more … Ultimately, there’ll be Dads house to sell, so, ‘What is that like?’ Yes, we’ll definitely keep going with Tim’s backstory.”

We know that moving into the next new episode in particular, Bradford is going to have his hands full. Right when it seemed as though he and Lucy were going to accelerate their relationship in a very specific direction, the two discovered that Rosalind Dyer’s latest victim was none other than ADA Chris, her most-recent love interest. They’ll have to tackle saving his life (if possible), and then the emotions of seeing him in that state right as the two were about to have one last hurrah in their “undercover” assignment.

Above all else, we can at least say this with confidence: We love Bradford and hope that we get a chance to dive not just into who he is, but also what he wants out of his future. (Obviously, we want that to include Lucy, but it does feel like there are a lot of things that need to be resolved before we can get to that point.)

What do you want to see from Tim Bradford as we move forward into The Rookie season 5?

