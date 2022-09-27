House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7 promo: Otto’s rise?

Sunday night’s House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7 has the difficult challenge of picking up where Sunday left off, and that means the aftermath of all of the chaos in King’s Landing.

First and foremost, let’s talk Larys and his role in the events to come. As we saw at the end of episode 6, Alicent Hightower’s own “ally” showed that he was willing to set his own family on fire. Is that really someone you want to be tied to? It is fair if she starts having some questions about all of this, though it feels clear that this is all going to be something that dangles over her head. Larys will not let their allegiance go down without a fight! She has for now what she wants, and that is a chance to assemble more power for her father Otto, the former Hand of the King.

However, in the midst of all of this going on, we imagine that Rhaenyra will operate moving forward with her own specialized agenda. She is clearly frustrated already that no one is listening to her and feels relatively alone. Sure, she’s married to Laenor, but it’s not as though there is substance to that union. A more interesting question is if Daemon comes back now to King’s Landing following the death of Laena, and if this causes his and Rhaenyra to forge some new plans of her own. Both are two peas in a pod right now in that want more of a position, but have to figure out the best way to go about it.

