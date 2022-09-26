Is Industry new tonight on HBO? Will season 3 renewal happen?

Is Industry new tonight on HBO? Are we going to have a chance to dive a little bit further into the show and all of its characters?

We wish that we could say there is something more coming in a matter of hours but unfortunately, that is not the case. Last week is the finale and now, we have to wait and see if the show comes back for a season 3.

Based on the way in which the season 2 finale ended, we have a feeling that there are a lot of people eager to get more of the series and fast. Harper Stern’s firing is one of the biggest moments of the finale, and it’s the sort of thing that raises big questions about what the future could look like.

One thing we can say right now is that the executive producers intentionally held nothing back in making the show. Rather than keep some of their cards close to the vest here, we had a situation where Mickey Down and Konrad Kay really decide to push forward and give everyone as many big stories as possible in a short period of time.

Speaking in a Discord discussion put on by web3 newsletter Dirt (per Deadline), here is what Kay in particular had to say about their decisions in season 2:

We had a rule that we had to burn our best plot ideas as quickly as possible. Hold nothing back. Every episode should feel like a finale. We hate how slow most modern TV is.

The EPs also confirmed that they are currently planning ahead for more of the series, though we would remind you that because this is a co-production, discussions are a little more complicated than they would be otherwise. We do think HBO and the BBC will most likely push forward, but we wouldn’t count on anything for sure. Just remember what happened to Gentleman Jack.

