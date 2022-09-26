Magnum PI season 5: A new behind-the-scenes deep dive!

Happy second week of Magnum PI season 5 filming! Seven days ago the cast and crew had a traditional Hawaiian blessing to kick off the start of production. Now, everyone involved is working hard to produce another batch of episodes — this time at NBC.

Alas, there is still no official premiere date and we do think that we’ll be waiting for a little while before we get a lot of news on what the network plans to do. Yet, we can at least share some new behind-the-scenes images courtesy of one of the stars!

Below, you can see courtesy of Tim Kang (Katsumoto) on Twitter some shots of the ocean, one filming location, portable chairs, and a show of himself alongside Stephen Hill (TC). These are all awesome to have, and we think it’s pretty deliberate that there aren’t many clues in here at all as to what is really going on for Katsumoto moving forward. If you remember at the end of season 4, Gordon’s future at the Honolulu Police Department was in jeopardy. He could be without a formal job in the premiere, and there could be a story about him figuring out what he wants to do moving forward. Or, he could be reinstated and back at it.

Gordon has become an essential part of the show, mostly because he’s served as a great foil to Magnum and his whole business. He understands that there are benefits to having a PI like him around, but more often than not he gets in the way of his investigations. We’re sure a few more teases on his story will start to materialize as we get closer to the premiere coming on the air.

Remember that filming for Magnum PI is continuing through March — there will be plenty of changes to get other teases moving forward.

Related – Check out even more updates right now when it comes to Magnum PI season 5, including the latest from filming

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







