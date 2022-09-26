NCIS season 20 episode 3 spoilers: Torres in danger in ‘Unearth’

Want to know a little bit more about NCIS season 20 episode 3 leading up to its premiere on CBS next week? The title for this installment is “Unearth,” and this could be a chance (fittingly) to uncover a lot of important truths about Nick Torres.

One of the things that the crime procedural seems to be eager to do this season is present us with a number of big, character-specific stories in the early going. One of the reasons why this show stands out is because of the agents, so it’s a good thing to keep spotlighting them — isn’t that the best way to separate this from every other show out there?

If you have not seen our latest NCIS season 20 episode review, be sure to do that now! After you are done with that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more — there is so much more to discuss!

Based on early intel, Wilmer Valderrama could have some emotional moments throughout NCIS season 20 episode 3 as he continues to meet with Dr. Grace. This is something that we first saw last season and while he was at first reluctant, over time he started to see its value. Below, you can get more news via the official synopsis, including a startling discovery that could land Torres in a dire position:

“Unearth” – When a dead body is found at an ancient burial site that is thought to be cursed, the team tries to determine the motive and the symbolism behind the crime. Also, as Torres continues therapy with Dr. Grace, he discovers that their lives are in danger, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Oct 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Hey, clearly the writers are not wasting any time this season throwing the agents right into the thick of things! For now, that has to be our #1 takeaway after looking at this.

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight when it comes to NCIS right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 3?

Share right now in the comments! After that, stay here at the site for other insight that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







