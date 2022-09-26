Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? A look at season 8

Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight over on ABC? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to answer that question; plus, look ahead!

If you did think that the Bachelor Nation spin-off was set to air tonight, we wouldn’t blame you for many reasons. This is a show that over the years HAS aired on Mondays and it makes some sense that it would do so all over again here. Unfortunately, that’s just not going to be the case, at least for this week. Down the road the reality show will shift to Mondays, but tonight the network is going to be broadcasting a Monday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants — which probably isn’t a shock when you consider how big the ratings will be for that sort of broadcast.

Tomorrow night is going to be the season 8 premiere, where a number of fan favorites (plus some controversial people) will be hitting the beach. Want to get more insight about it? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“801” – It’s almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with the largest-ever cast of fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise. With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall on the season eight premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Get set for things to be loud, messy, and crazy when the premiere airs — in other words, just what you would expect from this show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 8, including a preview that is largely about Lace

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 8 and Lace Morris?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







