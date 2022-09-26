Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8: Bree & Luke in trouble?

There are only a handful of episodes left on Chesapeake Shores season 6 before the whole show is over. Are the producers about to make us sob so close to the very end? Just from the promo alone, we understand if you are a little concerned.

Take, for example, hearing Luke tell Bree that he needs a little bit of time to himself. What in the world does that mean? Sure, we suppose that it could be viewed in a negative way, as he could be suggesting he needs some more space from this relationship. However, remember that there are multiple possible meanings to something like this. It could just be him saying that because something else is going on that doesn’t have that much to do with her; or, there may be a larger concern. The most important thing to remember here is that even though this is a lighthearted show, they’re still going to create some drama — especially with the promos. They can mislead here and there.

One other thing that we should note is that within this episode, you are going to see Bree receive some sort of opportunity that could alter her future in a pretty big way. We’re excited to see what they could look like, and in general, we tend to think that a lot of different stories are going to converge once we get around to the finale itself. Be prepared for that, and in general get yourself set for a show that could be fun, daring, and certainly emotional.

Above all else, we’re still just sad that it’s ending — why did that have to happen at this point, especially when we are still getting to know Abby and Evan?

