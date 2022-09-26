Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What’s the current pace?

The stories around Ted Lasso season 3 over the past couple of weeks have been surprising — especially when you consider that the series just won so many different Emmy Awards. It is going to be premiering far later than initially expected, and it comes after reports about rewrites, the show being overbudget, and series star Jason Sudeikis’ perfectionist nature causing some apparent shifts to the previous timeline.

So for the sake of this particular article, the question we want to ask is actually rather simple: Is everything settled now? Are we in a place where things can move forward at a little bit more of a normal pace?

If there’s any good news that we can share about some of the reporting as of late with the show, we haven’t heard anything suggesting that there are still hang-ups with either the scripts or certain aspects of production. It does feel, at least from the outside looking in, as though we are moving forward at a steady pace. The problem is that with a show like this, you can’t just jump into a time machine or speed up the rest of the process. There is only so much work that can be done within a given day and everyone has to be aware of that.

In the end, all of this is probably why we could be waiting until winter or even spring now to see Ted Lasso and at this point, we also don’t see the folks at Apple giving out any further news on the subject until production starts to tie together completely. It just doesn’t benefit them to share a whole lot more until they feel like they can meet a specific date and we’re also sure they are 100% aware of that very thing. It’s worth noting that the streaming service themselves never announced that season 3 would be coming this fall; it’s just something that was stated and suggested in some various interviews over time.

