Blue Bloods season 13 spoilers: How much Joe Hill will we get?

We know already that Joe Hill is going to have a huge role within the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere, but how much more will we see beyond that? It may go without saying at this point, but this is someone we’d love to see around on the series as long as Will Hochman is available.

Of course, it is Will’s schedule that does complicate things somewhat. Given that he is not a series regular, the show doesn’t have the full control on when they can use him. Luckily, they’ve found a way to do so on a semi-regular basis and hopefully, that’s something that will last as we move into the near future.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Kevin Wade notes that you will see “a fair amount” of Joe this season, adding that he is “a wonderful character to write who’s a Reagan and who’s not a Reagan. He did not drink the whole vat of Kool Aid of ‘duty and honor and NYPD’ and that stuff. We love to have a little outlet where we don’t have to be so ‘true blue’ about the whole thing.”

Ultimately, we don’t think he’ll be an every-episode character, but he also doesn’t need to be. There’s a little value that comes with having a guy who can just pop in and serve as a foil for a lot of other people. The writers have to feel pretty proud about Joe in general, given that he represents something far from the norm in the TV world. When was the last time that we saw a character in this vein turn up so late in the series’ run, only to turn out to be so successful? He’s almost an exception to the Cousin Oliver trope in just about every way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including more on what lies ahead

How much more Joe Hill do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







