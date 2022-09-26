Quantum Leap season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Out to Las Vegas

Want to learn more about Quantum Leap season 1 episode 3 prior to it coming on the air next week? In terms of time travel, this one should be fun!

After going to outer space in episode 2, it now feels as though we’re going to see Ben venture somewhere totally different now in Las Vegas, back in the 1970’s when it was a different sort of place on some fronts than it is now. Also, he’s going to be stepping into the shoes of a boxer, which we would presume is a pretty big issue when you don’t actually know how to box.

To get a few more details on what the future could hold here, we suggest that you check out the full Quantum Leap season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

10/03/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps to flashy 1970’s Las Vegas and into the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight. Ben and Addison discover that everything is on the line and must help Danny and his trainer/brother Daryl win the fight or lose everything. Magic, Ian and Jenn dig into Ben’s past to uncover the truth. TV-PG

We know that there is going to be a procedural element to Quantum Leap and with that in mind, the pressure for the writers is going to be finding a way to ensure that every episode stands out. There is a longer story here, but every touchstone along the way has to be entertaining! You have to get from point A to point B in successful fashion. This is a show that is also still trying to continue the legacy of the original show, and that in itself is going to be a challenge. Just remember how beloved the OG – Scott Bakula series back in the day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Quantum Leap right now

What do you most want to see on Quantum Leap season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







