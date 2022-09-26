The Rookie season 5 premiere: Is Chris dead? Did Rosalind flee?

Entering The Rookie season 5 premiere, we 100% knew that things were going to get very dramatic with Rosalind’s return.

Of course, this episode was defined by and large by chaos, and there was plenty of it in the closing minutes. Not only did serial killer Rosalind Dyer escape, she took out her latest victim on the way: Lucy’s most recent love interest in ADA Chris Sanford. He wasn’t dead at the end of the episode, but things aren’t looking all that great.

So why did this happen? Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Alexi Hawley had to say:

“Rosalind was mad at Lucy for not showing up in court and not playing her game… That was her way of getting back at Lucy. And it also was a pretty brutal obstacle to throw in Chenford’s way.”

Let’s be clear: Lucy found Chris’ body right after she had invited Bradford inside. It’s clear that their undercover work is making the two all the more apparent of the real-life spark that exists between them. However, Chris’ situation may throw more guilt in Lucy’s direction; Hawley describes some of that with the following:

“It’ll definitely have an impact on her point of view on what she was about to do with Tim … That is something she’ll have to navigate — that shocking reality, or splash of cold water [on what would have happened].”

We’ve been used to The Rookie slow-playing the Chenford relationship, so we can’t be shocked they are doing that again. With that being said, of course we never quite expected things to get this dark, this fast. Of course, Chris may eventually realize down the road (if he survives) that Lucy’s heart is with someone else, and we have a hard time thinking that he’ll want her to be with him just because she feels terrible about what happened.

