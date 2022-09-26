House of the Dragon season 2: EP on co-showrunner exit

As we get ourselves prepared for House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO down the road, we know some things will be different. For starters, director Miguel Sapochnik has departed the series. He was the co-showrunner for all of season 1, and he was incredibly important to crafting the style and vision of the series.

Of course, we should also note that he is one of the few major people on this show directly involved with some of the final seasons of Game of Thrones.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, fellow co-showrunner Ryan Condal had the following to say about Miguel’s departure and beyond just that, the reasoning that went into it:

“[An exit] was definitely in Miguel’s mind … He’s definitely lived in Westeros for a really long time. I was always potentially aware that he might have just set this one season up on his feet and got the feather in his cap of doing a show that he co-ran and had a hand in the conception and casting and making of, versus the original series where he definitely became a producer at the end, was certainly I think [Game of Thrones showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss]’s most trusted filmmaker, but not in the way that he participated in House of the Dragon. So it was always in the back of my mind.

“I think at the end, he felt like he had said what he had to say … He’s a tremendously talented filmmaker, which is obvious from the work that everybody is seeing and will continue to see with episode 5 and 7. I think there’s lots of stories that he has left to tell. And honestly, as a fan of his, I’m excited to see where he goes next.”

While Sapochnik is not going to be directing any season 2 episodes (Alan Taylor is going to be a prominent part of that season), the door remains open to seeing more of him in the future. It mostly comes down to whether or not we get a chance to see that happen. There are of course other projects in this universe in development, as well.

Ultimately, we just hope that Miguel set a great standard for everyone else should follow. This show so far has been nothing short of sensational, and we do think that it far surpassed initial expectations.

