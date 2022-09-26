Big Brother 24 finale: Where was Paloma during pre-jury segment?

Where was Paloma during the Big Brother 24? We do think it’s possible that some people out there may be wondering that. She was a part of the season before quitting the game one day before the first eviction show.

We know that there are some who think that Paloma’s exit “saved” Taylor, but we do think that’s a little bit misleading. Because of the Backstage twist that was planned for the first eviction, Taylor would have been most likely fine — but Paloma’s departure DID mark a huge change in the game.

Do you want to make sure you don’t miss any Big Brother 24 finale coverage? Then go ahead and check out the link here.

Tonight, Paloma’s absence carries through what is a longstanding tradition within this show: If you quit the game, you don’t get invited for the finale. You also do not get included in BB Comics or many other events that are referenced during the season. That’s just a standard rule for this show, though we assume some exceptions could come up under very specific circumstances.

In all honesty, we’re not sure Paloma’s presence would have added a lot to the pre-jury segment if she was there. There was a lot of controversy surrounding her time in the house in the first place and, unfortunately, some of it lasted after she left with Daniel accusing Taylor of causing her to spiral. She may have had some strategic influence, but that doesn’t overshadow some of what happened in the game.

In general, we’d be shocked if Paloma’s name ever comes up moving forward on the Big Brother air show. Heck, we’re not even sure how much a mention will be allowed on the live feeds. (We should note that Nicole could’ve easily stayed home for all of this since she wasn’t asked a question at all during the whole exchange.)

What did you think about the Big Brother 24 finale as a whole?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







