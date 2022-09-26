New Amsterdam season 5 spoilers: Are Bloom, Leyla really done?

As we prepare to see New Amsterdam season 5 the rest of the way, why not take a little time to discuss Dr. Bloom’s future?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and spill the beans that Lauren and Leyla are not getting back together. We know that a lot of people were rooting for this to happen, but here is what showrunner David Schulner had to say to TVLine:

“It’s over… We told their story for two seasons, and they changed each other in such profound ways.”

One of the things that we do 100% know about the final season already is that the writers have no problem going in some unusual directions. Take, for example, what we’ve seen already when it comes to Max and that (possible) moment with Dr. Wilder.

While we suppose it’s still possible there is romance in the cards for Dr. Bloom in the future, that doesn’t appear to be the main focus moving forward. Instead, it could be an opportunity to fix things with her sister. Here is some of what the EP

“As we approach the end of the series, we wanted to give each character the opportunity to heal their deepest wounds. And for Bloom, it was abandoning her sister to save herself … Now Bloom has to confront the damage done and see if she can repair it — even if it means sacrificing her hard-won sobriety.”

While we know that season 5 only has thirteen episodes, that is of course still a lot of time for a wide array of different things to happen! We wouldn’t be shocked if we see this big story for Janet Montgomery’s character and then something else on the other side, as well. There is still a lot of room for twists and turns, and we just hope that everyone ends up in a better place than where they are right now.

