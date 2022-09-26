Big Brother 24 finale: Who won, Taylor Hale or Monte Turner?

Tonight’s Big Brother 24 finale had some super-high stakes — did Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, or Matt Turner win it all?

As the episode tonight showed, Turner and Monte won the first two respective parts of the final Head of Household Competition. That meant that they had to face off in the pivotal final HoH, which was all about remembering key events from the season. Turner and Monte both received help from Taylor over the past few days, but Monte’s memory was just a tiny bit better. He won! Just from Taylor’s reaction to that alone, it felt pretty clear that he was going to be taking her to the end of the game. Yet, we’re well-aware that this is Big Brother and crazy things do happen. We didn’t want to say that anything was 100% certain.

Monte, of course, did make it official after the fact. He evicted his previous final two in Turner from the game, and took Taylor to the end! As a Taylor supporter, this made us happy; however, it was a questionable move for Monte’s game. Taylor has a MUCH better story and support from the jury than Turner did.

The jury

Ironically, a sound problem almost ended up derailing everything. Both Taylor and Monte did a pretty good job, but Taylor had the funnier line about people sitting next to her leaving the game. In terms of the final speech Taylor killed this, and Monte actually had a pretty good speech, as well. We do think this should be a close vote.

