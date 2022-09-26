Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Its status

What do we know so far when it comes to an Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date? There is a lot to discuss here!

First and foremost, here’s a quick reminder that season 3 is not going to be coming anytime soon. Obviously, we’d love to see the show back as soon as possible, but filming won’t even begin for months! The earlier we could expect the show back is late spring or early summer.

For now, what we can say is that the plan is for Paul Rudd to return in some capacity as Ben, who died at the end of season 2, and that the filming schedule will be worked to accommodate everyone else's additional projects.

For now, what we can say is that the plan is for Paul Rudd to return in some capacity as Ben, who died at the end of season 2, and that the filming schedule will be worked to accommodate everyone else’s additional projects. Rudd is clearly busy, Steve Martin and Martin Short have been touring as of late, and Selena Gomez has her music career. Making sure everyone is enjoying working on this show, and still able to do other projects, remains top priority. Figuring that out is 100% essential to the long-term future, even if that means having to wait a little while longer.

There are some reasons to think that Hulu will 100% have the show ready to go for the summer. Most of the episodes are reasonably short, which means filming for all ten won’t take incredibly long to do. Also, there aren’t a ton of special effects worked in here. Because the series airs weekly other than maybe a two-episode premiere, that also means post-production can work on the latter part while the first few installments are made available to stream. There’s a balancing act here that can work out rather well in the end.

