Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Why no Tudum reveal?

It’s awesome to know that Virgin River season 5 is coming to Netflix down the road. However, we still want more information!

We’re sure that a lot of you out there were hoping that we’d get at least something more out of Tudum, the big global fan event that took place yesterday. There were other premiere dates and teasers revealed and yet, very little for the Alexandra Breckenridge drama.

So what is going on here? Well, the answer is rather simple: It is tied very much to how far away the new season is from coming back! When you look at the shows that had some big reveals this weekend, it’s the likes of YOU, Emily in Paris, and others that are coming back in the relatively near future. Netflix held their cards a little bit closer to the vest for ones that are down the road. Sure, there was some discussion of some other hits like Squid Game and Stranger Things at Tudum, but not so much when it comes to news from next season. Instead, we got a deleted scene and a blooper reel, respectively.

We’re just too far away from more Virgin River at the moment for Netflix to share a whole lot more. We certainly believe that this is going to change, but probably not for a good while still. Our feeling is that come early next year, some additional news will start to surface. We wouldn’t be surprised if we got season 5 in the summer, much like we did season 4. Because the show was renewed for seasons 4 and 5 at the same time, there was enough lead-up time on the upcoming season to help and ensure this happens.

In general, we hope that over the next several months, even more viewers discover this show — which does somehow still feel under the radar. After all, this could help to ensure a season 6!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5 and a potential premiere date?

