The Witcher season 3 premiere date: When in the summer?

If you missed the big news over the course of the weekend, we have a slightly better sense now of when The Witcher season 3 will premiere on Netflix. Sure, we don’t have ALL the info, but we’re happy to at least know it is coming back this summer.

For the sake of this article, why not try to narrow this down a little bit further? There are some premiere-date windows that the aforementioned streaming service likes to hit and for now, one makes all the sense in the world for the Henry Cavill series. To be specific, we are talking here about early July.

Over the years, one of the things that we’ve seen is that holidays work incredibly well for streaming television, largely because nobody spends all of a single day out celebrating. They make time for other things, and a show like The Witcher is great for that given that there is no set schedule as to when you have to watch it. The only issue this year is that July 4 falls on a Tuesday, and that’s a pretty weird day for the show to come out on. It’s still possible, but also go ahead and circle some of the days around it, as well.

We should note that we’re taking Netflix literally when they say that the drama will be back in the summer — we know a lot of people think all of June is a part of it but technically, it’s not. July just makes the most sense when you think about the history of shows performing super-well over the years, and it’s also far enough away from the fall that you don’t have to worry about any of that.

Now, let’s just hope that a few more details about season 3 do surface early next year to help ease the wait.

