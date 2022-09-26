NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘Stolen Valor’

Next week on CBS you will see NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 3 on the air, and we won’t have to tell you that there is powerful stuff ahead. With a title like “Stolen Valor,” you can guess that someone impersonating the military is front and center.

This idea is corroborated further by the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 3 synopsis:

“Stolen Valor” – Tennant and the NCIS team suspect foul play when they investigate a fatal car crash involving a Navy officer who turns out to be an imposter. Also, Whistler finds herself in danger when she goes undercover to learn the truth behind the accident, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Whistler part of the story is certainly not one to gloss over here, largely because she does find herself at times in trying situations. What makes this one so tough is that she’s separate from NCIS team in a number of ways, even if we’re sure that they would help her in any way that they could. This is just a hard situation! It’s an episode that should prove fascinating both from a story and character standpoint, and that is what you want from a procedural show like this more often than not. Even if each episode is its own thing, you also want to make sure they have value when it comes to the larger season, as well.

