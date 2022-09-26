Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? More season 6 talk

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Of course, we’re right smack in the middle of the fall season at this point; we all want it back! With the way that season 5 ended, the producers made sure that we’d all be eager for more of Freddie Highmore and company. The question just comes to when they are actually back.

Now, the bad news: It won’t be tonight. Thanks still to some Monday Night Football programming, we are on hold with The Good Doctor. It is currently set to premiere in one week, and with an episode that ironically was filmed all the way back in the spring. “Afterparty” will pick up almost immediately after the events of the finale, so you’re going to see Shaun and others scramble to save the lives of those in peril — including, of course, Dr. Lim.

Want a few more details now on what the future holds? Then check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 premiere synopsis:

“Afterparty” – Shaun and Lea’s long-awaited wedding reception is interrupted by a violent attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims. Meanwhile, the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in more ways than one on the season premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, we know that beyond this, there are going to be some other emotional stories coming, ones that focus on patients, struggles, and the doctors trying the best they can in a difficult situation. Even though the Salen problem was vanquished last season, that doesn’t mean that things are smooth sailing at the St. Bonaventure Hospital now.

