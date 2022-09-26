Big Brother 24 finale: Where are the backyard interviews?

As we approach the end of the Big Brother 24 finale, this brings us back to the age-old question: Are there backyard interviews?

For a long time, it was a standing tradition to have a number of media outlets in the back following the finale. This allowed for a chance to get immediate reactions from all of the players, and often, there were some available on the live feeds.

Unfortunately, all of this changed with the onset of the global health crisis. There were more health and safety protocols implemented and with that, backyard interviews were deemed unnecessary. Most of the press now happens the day after and at that point, it’s clear that a lot of people have a slightly different perspective than they did overnight.

At the time of this writing, we’ve yet to hear any confirmation that there are backyard interviews this season. If that changes, of course we’ll let you know within this piece. We just personally tend to think that if the interviews were happening this time around people would be a little bit more vocal about it.

No matter if there are interviews this time around or not, a lot of you are probably familiar with the chaos of the Big Brother off-season. The first few weeks are about as messy as they come, with a lot of people finding out about things that were said during their time in the house. The jury are all collectively in the dark, save for maybe trying to glean a few things based on some of the interviews they do behind the scenes after their eviction. Even then, some of their assumptions may still be incorrect.

Do you want there to be some backyard interviews following the Big Brother 24 finale tonight on CBS?

