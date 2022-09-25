Severance season 2 premiere date: What Apple is relying on

Want to know more about what’s happening when it comes to a Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+? If so, we don’t blame you! The drama has had such a wonderful trajectory over the past several months, and it’s given the streaming service the rare ability to be patient when it comes to their plans for the future.

Remember for a moment here that season 2 filming has yet to even begin. Early indications suggest that it will begin next month, but odds are, this means the show won’t be ready in February as it was for the first season. We’re thinking that a spring / summer start is far likelier, but luckily, there are a few things that Apple can rely on in the interim.

First and foremost, word of mouth stands out above all else with a show like this. It’s one of the reasons why it has the dedicated audience it has! We’re writing this article in late September and even know, we continue to see online people talking about checking out the show for the first time. That is an extremely encouraging sign for the long-term future here; how in the world can it not be?

Beyond all of this, there is an additional opportunity coming for Severance to build up some viewership, and it is 100% courtesy of what it could get from the Golden Globes (which will be televised this year) and then also the SAG Awards. We think there’s a good chance it could score some nominations, and that’s another source of free publicity. Even if it gets snubbed again in some of the main categories, you shouldn’t view that as some negative sign; it still gets people aware of this show who aren’t previously. It’s got that under-the-radar quality right now where it is far from overexposed and it still feels “cool” to discover it.

