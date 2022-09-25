The Rookie season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Lucy’s big decision

Next week on ABC you’ll be seeing The Rookie season 5 episode 2 on ABC — curious to learn more about where the story will go from here?

The title for this episode is “Labor Day” and at the center of it will be huge decisions for a number of the officers. Think about where Nolan, Chen, and others are at the moment. They have a chance to take some surprising new paths in their careers, but what will they decide to do here?

For a few more details as to what you can expect, go ahead and see the full season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Labor Day” – Officer John Nolan is moving closer to his new role as a training officer. In preparation, he is tasked with overseeing Officer Aaron Thorson and must uncover the truth about another officer’s suicide. Meanwhile, Lucy’s successful undercover assignment earns her an invitation for specialized training in Sacramento and she must decide if this is the path she wants to take on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We are still pretty early on in the season and on the basis of that, of course we anticipate some other surprises down the road! Whatever is going on with Lucy in Sacramento, we just hope that it’s not something that takes her away from the team — especially if she decides to go. Just remember for a moment here how slowly parts of her story have taken to develop. With this, of course we are referring mostly to the relationship with her and Tim Bradford. (Lucy isn’t mentioned in the synopsis for episode 3, but the same could be said for the majority of the show’s cast.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5 episode 2 on ABC?

